Lessons In Fusion: A Novel



Primrose Madayag Knazan

Available Oct. 1, 2021 (CAN & US)

ISBN 978-1-77337-068-2

$14.95 CDN | $11.95 USD

YA fiction paperback, 240 pages

Canadian distribution:

Raincoast Books (800) 663-5714

US sales and distribution: IPG (800) 888-4741

UK sales and distribution: Gazelle +44 (0) 1524 528500

Sixteen year old Sarah (it’s pronounced SAH-rah, thank you) has a successful blog creating fusion recipes. When Sarah is invited to compete on Cyber Chef, a virtual cooking competition, her twists on her Baba’s recipes are not enough to pique the palette of the show’s producers.

She is pushed to present dishes that represent her Filipinx culture, but these flavours are foreign to her since her parents raised her emphatically Jewish. To survive Cyber Chef and find her cultural identity, Sarah must discover why her mother turned her back on all things Filipinx, and learn the true meaning of fusion.



PRIMROSE MADAYAG KNAZAN writes from a distinctly Filipinx-Canadian, Jewish, and woman’s perspective. Her plays have been produced by the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Winnipeg Jewish Theatre, and Sarasvati Productions. Her work has been featured at the International Writers Festival, CBC Radio, the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival and other theatre festivals in Winnipeg and Toronto. Her plays have been published in the anthologies Breakout: an anthology of emerging Manitoban playwrights, Beyond the Pale featuring writers of colour, and Generation NeXXt. Primrose is also a food writer for the Filipino Journal and a social media influencer and brand ambassador in the local food sphere promoting Manitoba restaurants and artisan products as @pegonaplate on Instagram. She is the mother of two Filipinx-Jewish boys.