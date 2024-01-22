Learn to Winter at The Forks

Saturday + Sunday

January 6 – February 25

Skate, Ski, Snowshoe Lessons | Saturdays and Sundays, 12 PM – 4 PM

Skating – 12 PM and 2 PM

Skiing – 1 PM and 3PM

Snowshoeing – 2 PM

These lessons are offered on a drop-in basis. Guests are invited to bring their own equipment. Skate rentals are available at Icelands Skate Rentals, in The Forks Market. Ski and snowshoe rentals can be arranged with the Winnipeg Trails Association.

Live Music by The Canopy | Sundays, 12 PM – 4 PM

Different performances will be showcased each Sunday. Check out our Event Calendar to see which musical acts you can expect to see each weekend.

Storytelling in the Teepee | Sundays from 12 PM – 4 PM

Join Elder Barbara Nepinak around the fire in the teepee for stories and drumming.

Warming Hut Tours | Saturdays at 1 PM (start date later in January, stay tuned!)

These tours will give participants the opportunity to explore and learn more about the six new Warming Huts at The Forks, plus other fan favourites from previous winters. Check back for a registration link for these free tours!

All of the Learn To Winter activities are free and open to the public. Each program will run every weekend, weather permitting (aside from the Warming Hut Tours, which will commence once the Warming Huts are built).

Stay tuned to our social media channels for any updates due to weather cancellations or changes to The Forks’ Learn to Winter Programming.