Latest Pulse Asia survey says majority still trusts Duterte

The latest Pulse Asia survey results showed that President Rodrigo Duterte remain the most trusted and approved top government official in the country.

The nationwide survey was conducted last June 24-30 with 1,200 adult respondents. The survey showed 85 percent of Filipinos approve of the performance of President Duterte, while only 3 percent disapprove, and 11 percent were undecided. Pulse Asia also said the President’s performance rating is essentially unchanged from 87 percent in March 2019. The same survey showed that that 55 percent of Filipinos approve of Vice President Leni Robredo’s performance, 24 percent disapprove, and 21 percent were undecided.

The other survey results showed Senate President Vicente Sotto III gaining 77 percent approval rating in June from 65 percent in March, and trust rating of 73 percent from 61 percent. Conversely, 47 percent expressed disapproval of the work of House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, while 41 percent were either appreciative of or undecided about the performance of Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin.