Kuwaiti couple charge with OFW death could be meted death by hanging

The Kuwaiti couple who were earlier charged with killing overseas Filipino worker Jeanelyn Villavende may be meted with death by hanging.

The possibility was expressed by Presidential Adviser on OFW Abdullah Mama-o, citing similar decisions by the Kuwaiti judiciary over other cases involving Filipino workers like the celebrated Joanna Demafeliz case. Undersecretary Edwin Bael from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on OFWs is now in the Gulf State attending the ongoing joint committee hearing with their Kuwaiti counterparts. The hearing centers on the Villevende case and the ongoing deployment ban being implemented by the Philippine government.

Mama-o said he was also instructed by President Duterte to coordinate with Middle East leaders to ensure the safety and welfare of the nearly two million OFWs in case the situation in the region worsens.