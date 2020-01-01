Kung Waláng Manlolóko, Waláng Malolóko

(On the Folly of Victim Blaming)

Maráming táo na mahílig isísi sa mga bíktima ang kasamaán ng mga masasamáng táo. Pag may nalóko, itó ang sisisíhin at hindí ang nanlóko. Pag may napágsamantalahán, itó ang únang sisisíhin at hindí ang nanamantalá sa kanyá.

Victim Blaming

I never believed and adhered to the saying, “Waláng manlolóko kung waláng nagpapalóko

[There will be no dupers if there are no people who let themselves get duped].”

That is a form of victim blaming.

Victim blaming “occurs when the victims of crimes or any wrongful act are held entirely or partially accountable or at fault for the harm that befell on them.”

It’s like saying, “Waláng masasamáng táo kung waláng mabubúti, na kaniláng pinagsásamantalahán

[There will be no evil people if there are no good people, whom they take advantage of].”

Evil people are evil because they are evil. They will always prey on often good people in their most unguarded and fragile moments. The accountability for their bad deeds will always be theirs, and not on their usually unsuspecting and trusting victims.

Not all lives matter. Only those of good people do.

Sa Madalíng Salitâ

Ang dapat sisíhin sa báwat krimén ay waláng ibá kundí ang salarín lámang. Túlong at simpatyá ay nararápat na sa bíktima ibigáy.