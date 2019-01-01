Korean awards body honors Alden Richards

Alden Richards got another milestone in his showbiz career by receiving the Asian Star Prize at the Seoul Drama Awards 2019.

The actor flew to Seoul to receive the award on Wednesday, August 28. In his speech, he said the award is extra special in time for the celebration of 70 years of friendship between the Philippines and South Korea. Alden is the latest Filipino actor to receive the award, following Gabby Concepcion and Dennis Trillo.

The Seoul International Drama Awards brings together all professionals in the field of TV drama production and media industry and global audiences who enjoy television dramas.