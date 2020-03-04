Kim Chiu traumatized after van shooting

A visibly emotional Kim Chiu narrated to ABS-CBN executives what happened on Wednesday morning hours after the van she was riding in was shot at by still unidentified gunmen onboard a motorcycle along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

According to Kim, she was on her way to taping at 6 am, asleep in her van, when she heard several gunshots. A police report said the incident happened at the corner of Katipunan Avenue and CP Garcia Avenue in Quezon City, at around 6:15 am. The two gunmen were onboard a motorcycle and fired 6 shots into Chiu’s vehicle. The suspects then fled towards Commonwealth Avenue, according to Chiu’s driver. In an earlier Instagram post, Chiu said she had no idea on the possible motive behind the attack. The 29-year-old actress is one of the network’s biggest stars.