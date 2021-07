Jullienne Odulio graduates with awards

Congratulations Jullienne Dennise Odulio, 2021 DMCI Grade 12 graduate and recipients of Best in Arts and Alumnae Merit Scholarship Awards. Daughter of Ulysses and Violeta Odulio.

Congratulations and praying for your success from your family, Dad Ulysses, Mom Violeta and siblings and from Lola Clarita Nazario and Lola Naty Fernando.