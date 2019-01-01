Julia Barretto shares Bible verses about revenge

Julia Barretto shared verses from Epistle to the Romans and the Book of Deuteronomy amid accusations in relation to the breakup of Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo.

In her updated Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old actress shared Biblical quotes about revenge. Her posts came amid continued speculation surrounding her relationship with Anderson. According to Alonzo, she and Anderson did not officially part ways, and that he just stopped talking to her after three years of being together. Both Barretto and Anderson have yet to release a statement on the issue.