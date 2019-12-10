Judy Ann Santos bags Best Actress award at Cairo film fest

Actress Judy Ann Santos won the Best Actress award at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) for her lead role in the film “Mindanao.”
In latest work of multi-awarded film maker Brillante Mendoza, Santos cares for a child with terminal cancer, while doing the role as a wife to a soldier-husband (Allen Dizon).
The movie also won in Cairo the Henry Barakat Award for Best Artistic Contribution. “Mindanao,” was recently awarded a Grade A by the Cinema Evaluation Board, and is an official entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival in December.