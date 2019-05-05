‘Joshua Garcia knows my heart,’ says Julia Barretto - Filipino Journal

‘Joshua Garcia knows my heart,’ says Julia Barretto

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Entertainment, Philippine News
‘Joshua Garcia knows my heart,’ says Julia Barretto

Despite ending their relationship, Julia Barretto described Joshua Garcia as “very supportive and understanding.”

The 22-year-old actress likewise revealed that she still loves her former boyfriend. She added that the actor knows her heart. The revelation aired in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Balitang America, drew mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens expressing support while others were dismayed on Julia’s interview. Joshua has been supportive to his former girlfriend and onscreen partner. They are set star together in the upcoming zombie thriller film, “Block Z” directed by Mikhail Red.

Related »

Want to explore and to discover the 110,000 lakes in Manitoba especially the Pekwaschnamaykoskwaskwaypinwanik Lake? God’s Lake or Lonely Lake?

Want to explore and to discover the 110,000 lakes in Manitoba especially the Pekwaschnamaykoskwaskwaypinwanik Lake? God’s Lake or Lonely Lake?

Viral video prompts temporary closing of portion of Boracay beach

Viral video prompts temporary closing of portion of Boracay beach

UPLB students stage walkout protest

UPLB students stage walkout protest

Robredo calls for gov’t, public and private sectors cooperation re PUVs modernization

Robredo calls for gov’t, public and private sectors cooperation re PUVs modernization