Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola Decline P2M Offer to Stay with “Eat Bulaga”

Photo source: Wally Bayola via Instagram

Former “Eat Bulaga” hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola have reportedly turned down an offer of P2 million each to remain as hosts on the long-running noontime show aired on GMA Network.

According to showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin, the duo received a call asking them not to join Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, offering them a prompt check of P2 million.

However, Manalo and Bayola decided not to accept the two million pesos, and as a result, another group of hosts, known as the “Dabarkads,” joined Tito, Vic, and Joey.

The resignations of several “Eat Bulaga” hosts, including Jose, Wally, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, and Ryan Agoncillo, were submitted after Tito, Vic, and Joey announced their departure from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

The resignation letters, dated May 31, 2023, were addressed to TAPE’s Romeo Jalosjos Jr., and were shared on Pauleen Luna’s Instagram Stories.

“Due to recent events, we will also bid farewell to TAPE Inc. starting today,” the letter stated.

Cristy also revealed last month that Jose and Wally experienced delayed salary payments on the noontime show.