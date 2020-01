JC Santos reveals marriage, confirms upcoming parenthood

JC Santos recently revealed that he is now married and that he is about to be a father.

The actor shared the good news on the sidelines of the press conference for his newest movie “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets,” with Bela Padilla. He said he tied the knot with his high school crush, Shyleena Herrera in September last year. He also said that they are set to welcome their baby girl next month.