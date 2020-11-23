Iza Calzado’s series ‘Loving Emily’ captures Cagayan before the floods

In her Instagram post, actress Iza Calzado shared photos of sights in Tuguegarao City shot during their filming of the web series “Loving Emily” last year.

Calzado, who plays the title character in the iWant TFC original series, paid tribute to Cagayan after the show premiered yesterday, Nov. 18.

“Just want to take this time to honor the people of Cagayan who warmly welcomed us when we shot there last year. Our love and prayers go out to all of you during this difficult time,” she said on Instagram.

One of the photos that Iza shared was a motorcycle ride through Buntun Bridge with her costar Jameson Blake.

Recently, after the devastating typhoon Ulysses, the Cagayan River rose past the critical level of 12 meters on Buntun Bridge.