Ivan Alawi surprises mom with a new house

After recently announcing special milestones – reaching 15M YouTube subscribers and introducing her skin care line, actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi, shared another important event in her life and her family – buying her mother and sister Mona a brand new house.

In her Instagram post, Ivana shared a photo of her along with her whole family in front of the new house. In her caption, she shared that “Dream come true to finally be able to give Mama and Mona their own house.. Hayyy ang sarap sa feeling… Pray, work hard and always do good/be good to others and I know you’ll be able to make your dreams come true too. ♥️

Ivana said that it has always been her dream since she was five years old to buy her mom a house. She promised her mom that once she has the money, she will make it happen.

Ivana started her vlog in 2019 with Mona’s help. She said that Mona never asked for anything from her that’s why the house is for her too.