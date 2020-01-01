Italian bishops appoint new coordinator for pastoral care of Filipino migrants in Italy

Fr. Gregory Ramon Gaston, Rector of Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome was recently appointed as the new coordinator for the pastoral care of Filipino migrants in the whole of Italy.

The appointment was announced Sunday by the Italian priest in charge of migrants in Rome, don Pierpaolo Felicolo, during a Mass presided over by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. Gaston succeeded Fr. Paulino Bumanglag, SVD, who served the post for nine years.

Gaston was ordained priest for the Manila archdiocese at the Vatican by Pope John Paul II in 1993. He served as an official of the Pontifical Council for the Family in the Vatican from 2002 to 2007. He was also among the Vatican Accredited Media Personnel (VAMP) during Pope Francis’ Apostolic Visit to Sri Lanka and the Philippines.