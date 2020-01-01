IOC defers Tokyo Olympics to 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday the rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to no later than the summer of 2021.

The historic joint decision for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime was arrived at after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but the IOC had come under mounting pressure in recent days to postpone the world’s biggest sporting event because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping the globe.

Tokyo governor Yurikoi Koike said the postponed Olympics will retain the name “Tokyo 2020.”