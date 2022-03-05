Immigration: More than 200K international arrivals since PH reopened borders



More then 200,000 international passengers or a 40% increase in international arrivaI to the Philippines in February have been recorded since it opened its borders to business and leisure travelers on February 10, first time in 2 years after COVID-19 hit.

According to Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, the total number of passengers increased to 211, 899 from only 150, 740 last January. Out of this total number, 154,661 were Filipinos which comprises 72% of the arrivals. Americans are the next top travelers with 21,383 arrivals, followed by Canadians with 4,026 and British with 3,250.

Morente sees the rise in international arrival as a good sign to recovery as long as the public continues to adhere to health protocols.

“After almost two years of battling the effects of travel bans and border closures, it is a breath of fresh air to see families and couples reunite once again. I am positive that with our continued adherence to health protocols, we are slowly on the road to recovery,” he said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease requires that only fully vaccinated foreign nationals may be allowed entry.