Howie Severino shares COVID-19 ordeal

GMA reporter Howie Severino shared his story as a COVID-19 survivor in an essay titled “I am Patient 2828” published on GMA News Online.

As a survivor, Severino said he has the responsibility to talk about his experience to the public so people would understand it and lessen their fear. The veteran broadcast journalist also said that the virus is not a death sentence and the odds of survival are pretty good. He shared that one of the best things anyone can do to a friend or family member who has COVID-19 is to stay in touch with the patient online. He also thanked the frontliners whom he said as true heroes, for assisting him and the other COVID-19 patients.