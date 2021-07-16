How to Detect a Wannabe Dictator?

The political election in the Philippines is still next year; but this early–or even as early as last year–many wannabes have already been campaigning either subtly or aggressively. After all, when running for a position in Philippine politics, there seems to be no required qualifications. It is a free-for-all circus.

During election time, voters may be grouped into three categories: 1) those who have already made up their minds on whom to vote; nobody can sway the resolve of these frontliner voters, whether they are pro-administration or against it; 2) those who are clueless or who belong to the fringes of the society, who will vote whoever offers them a handout or a bribe in exchange of their principles or dignity, and, worse, future; and lastly, 3) those who are critical enough to see through the fake façades of many political candidates, who are actually corrupt and evil.

Now, for those who are not yet decided on whom to vote and who could not see through the fake smiles, wicked grins, empty promises, and evil intentions of many powerful leaders of the country who are ready once again to defend their thrones in the government–in honor of not the nation and its people but instead of their illicit coffers for their dynasties, you might want to watch this timely documentary currently showing on Netflix.

Released on July 9, 2021, How to Become a Tyrant is a six-part documentary about the most wicked and evilest dictators in World History–the likes of Germany’s Adolf Hitler, Uganda’s Idi Amin, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, North Korea’s Kim Il-sung, and China’s Mao Zedong.

Not only an insightful and satirical revisit to the world’s political history, How to Become a Tyrant mirrors the characteristics and tendencies of some of the current leaders of certain countries.

It’s up to you to recognize who among these long dead dictators of history might remind you of some still living and presently governing individuals of today.

May the series guide you in choosing your political candidates well, and help you in not taking part in repeating the bad parts of history.

Here are other films of the same nature that you might want to check out, in case you haven’t seen them yet.

*Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Based on the genocide that occurred in Rwanda in 1994; about the violent conflict between the Hutu-controlled government and the Tutsi rebels; Hutu and Tutsi are the dominating ethnic groups in Rwanda veering for power and control; starring Don Cheadle.

*The Last King of Scotland (2006)

Depiction of the dictatorship of Ugandan president Idi Amin, starring Forest Whitaker.