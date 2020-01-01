How COVID-19 is changing our lives!

In the CBC Documentary “The Nature of Things” by a well-known environmentalist, David Suzuki, he postulates: “The COVID-19 pandemic maybe an opportunity to transform the way we live.”

Such a startling commentary which totally undermines the narrative of life to be expected after this pandemic, like a hungry tiger on the loose into the jungle of men and women, spreading the contagious virus to anybody and killing thousands of helpless victims.

Coronavirus, known as COVID-19, started in Wuhan, China in the latter part of 2019, and the majority of the more than 7 billion people have no inkling of the presence of a deadly strain of the coronavirus which had infected thousands of people and racking up hundreds of dead bodies. And the spread was quick as people travelled from and out of China, carrying the virus to various parts of the world.

The World Health Organization has become the centre and front of the epidemic which later on, after many weeks of continuous spreading to other countries, and WHO tagged that it is already pandemic. And advised the world leaders to be prepared by this contagious and deadly virus.

Italy, Spain and other European countries became infected and then followed by other countries in the Middle East, Asia, North and South America, New Zealand and Australia.

Thousands are infected and thousands are dying.

Every government officials with the guidance of the medical corps, instituted many precautions to halt the spreading virus. Quarantine, “stay-at-home” campaign and social distancing have been the strict norms to avoid infections.

And our lives have changed instantly!

Simon Mair of BBC writes: There are a number of possible futures, all dependent on how government and society respond to coronavirus and its economic aftermath. Hopefully, we will use this crisis to rebuild, produce something better and more humane. But we may slide into something worse.”

Senator Manny Pacquiao in his Facebook, said with reverence: Money has no value. Even you have millions, nothing to buy; all are closed: no matter how grand is your car, nowhere to go; even if you’re wearing Gucci or LV, you’re “stay-at-home.” He also added: “In this time of crisis, you’ll appreciate more all your memories and quality time with your family and friends. ‘Yun lang yun meron tayong lahat. Kaya pagkatapos ng lockdown, we should learn to humble ourselves. It is not the material things that we should crave for. It is our relationship with God and to the memories and the legacy that we will leave to our children.”

And from Zaheena Rasheed of ALJAZEERA, said: “Much remains uncertain, but analysts say the pandemic and the measures we are taking to save ourselves could permanently change the ways in which we live, work, worship and play in the future. Envisioning that post-pandemic world is key in ensuring we change for the better, not the worse.”