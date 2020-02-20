House panel approves divorce bill

A House of Representatives panel has approved a bill establishing divorce in the Philippines.

The House committee on population and family relations on Wednesday approved House Bill No. 100 or the Absolute Divorce Bill of 2019, which was authored by Albay 5th District Rep. Edcel Lagman. Committee chair and Guimaras Rep. Ma. Lucille Nava appointed Lagman to lead the technical working group (TWG) which will consolidate other divorce bills authored by Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez. The other TWG members are Rep. Arlene Brosas, Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, and Rep. Ma. Victoria Umali.

Lagman said the TWG will also consider the inputs from resource persons, both in favor and against the divorce.