House of Representatives passes the 2021 National Budget at Special Session

The House of the Representative had passed the 2021 National Budget after a short debate at the Special Session requested by President Duterte.

The 2021 National Budget had suffered some delays when then House Speaker Cayetano suspended the session on its second reading due to the conflict between him and Congressman Lord Velasco who was aiming to be the new speaker of the house.

This move by Cayetano alarmed not only the Senate but also President Duterte who was expecting that the 2021 National Budget would pass to address the many financial needs for COVID-19. As expected, President Duterte called for a special session to approve the budget.

At this point, Congressman Cayetano resigned as the speaker of the house, making Congressman Velasco the presiding officer for the special session.

Meanwhile, Senate President Tito Sotto has requested the early transmission of the 2021 National Budget for more discussion and be ready for the signature of President Duterte before the end of this year.

Both the members of the House of Representatives and House of Senate have realized the immediacy of 2021 National Budget to address not only COVID-19 expenses but also for economic recovery.