House holds ‘symbolic’ session in Batangas

The chamber of the House of Representatives opened its Wednesday’s session in the calamity-stricken Batangas province.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the session at the Batangas City Convention Center is a “symbolic gesture” as the lawmakers want to listen directly to the victims of the eruption. The venue is beside one of the biggest evacuation centers where victims of the Taal Volcano eruption are housed.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano.