Homestand Success



The Winnipeg Jets kicked off November with a daunting 7-game homestand where they went 5-1-1 with the wins coming from Dallas Stars (4-3 SO), Chicago Blackhawks (5-1) San Jose Sharks (4-1), Los Angeles Kings (3-2 OT) and Edmonton Oilers (5-1). The one loss from against the New York Islanders (0-2) and St. Louis Blues in a 3-2 SO.

The Jets are currently 3rd in the Western Conference with 21 points behind Anaheim and Edmonton.

Photos by Star Roxas | Filipino Journal