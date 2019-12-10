Hero cops to receive PNP Heroism Medal

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be awarding the PNP Medalya ng Kadakilaan, or PNP Heroism Medal to Master Sergeant Jason Magno and Police Senior Master Sergeant Alice Balido.

Magno, a trained Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist, died as he used his body to absorb the impact of a grenade blast in order to save students and teachers in a school in Misamis Oriental. Balido got injured as she tried to push back civilians before the grenade went off.

The incident happened when a certain Bashir Ibrahim ran amuck inside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources local office, which is co-located at the Initao College. When the police arrived, he lobbed the grenade while he was being contained. It was then that the two cops tried to shield their body to protect the students and teachers around. Ibrahim was shot dead by the police.