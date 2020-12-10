Here’s how to be part of “Alden’s Reality” on December 8

Mark your calendars for the first ever virtual reality concert in the Philippines, Alden’s Reality (AR), happening this December 8.

Alden’s Reality celebrates the 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry of Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards and will utilize the cutting-edge technology of a virtual reality to bring the Kapuso star closer to his fans.

And since it’s online, concert-goers from all over the world can enjoy a night full of energetic and powerful performances in a one-of-a-kind viewing experience produced by Synergy: A GMA Collaboration.

For those who have yet to secure their e-ticket, here’s how:

1. Head over to www.GMANetwork.com/synergy and create an account. A form will pop-up where you can input your personal details and click the “sign up” button. Wait for the confirmation to be sent to your email to verify your account and direct you to the site’s log in page.

2. Go to the Home page and Buy Ticket. Scroll down the Home page and find the ‘Buy Ticket’ option. This will take you to the event calendar where you can pick a preferred date and timeslot to attend the concert. Choose carefully as all ticket sales are final once purchased. Be sure to click the READ TICKET DESCRIPTION for a final review of your details.

3. Select your desired ticket. There are two kinds of tickets: GENERAL ADMISSION and VIP (inclusive of one VR device and is limited to Philippine residents only). Afterwards, click Continue. Note that you can only buy one ticket per transaction.

4. Choose a payment method. Payment instructions will flash on the screen to show different payment channels. Once paid, you will receive your e-ticket via email, along with other details on accessing the virtual reality concert.

5. Check your GMA Synergy account. You may view your e-ticket anytime through the ticket page on your GMA Synergy account.

6. Wait for the link. Five days before the actual date of Alden’s Reality (AR), a link will be sent to your email to access the concert. Please be reminded that you cannot share this link with others.

7. Be part of Alden’s Reality (AR)! On December 8, just click on the link and prepare for an immersive experience!

For more information and updates, visit www.gmanetwork.com/synergy and like www.facebook.com/GMASynergy.