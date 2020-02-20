Healing priest Fr. Fernando Suarez dies at 52

Fr. Fernando Suarez died Tuesday, February 4, three days short of his 53rd birthday.

Suarez, known among local Catholics as a healing priest, collapsed while playing a game of tennis at the Alabang Country Club. According to Deedee Siytangco, a veteran opinion writer and friend of Suarez, the Filipino priest was declared dead at the Asian Hospital around 4 pm. She said Suarez was playing in a tennis tournament he himself organized for priests. He beat two priests earlier in the day in a pair of single-set matches, But on the third set, he collapsed.

Suarez was previously accused of sexual abuse of minors. He recently received news from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican declaring him not guilty of the accusations made against him.