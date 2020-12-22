Government officials alarmed as passengers crowd air and bus terminals for holiday

The officials of the Department of Health and the Department of Interior and Local Government are alarmed by the thousands of passengers packing closely at the air and bus terminals. All are heading to their home provinces to join their family during the Christmas holiday.

“This is the only time for me to go home and celebrate Christmas with my family. I have not seen my family for more than a year,” one passenger said while waiting to board the bus.

“This is our family tradition every year,” another woman passenger argued.

Officials from the two departments are coordinating to implement the health protocols after finding out that the majority of the in-bound passengers were not wearing face shields and social distancing was not properly followed.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation has increased the inspection of jeepneys and buses that are violating the minimum health standards and other health protocols. The officials of the DOT will impose to disfranchise the operation of the buses and jeepneys if found violating the law.

The Department of Health officials warn if the situation is not properly improved there is a possible increase of COVID-19 cases after the holiday season.