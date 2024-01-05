GOLF and SKI: FERNIE, British Columbia

Gem & son Jimmy in front of “inukshuk” at Fernie

Fernie is a city in the region of southeastern British Columbia, Canada, where you can both play golf and ski downhill during the winter season. The only city in Canada that is fully encircled by the rugged Rocky Mountains, Fernie has a population of over 5,000 who enjoy most golfing and the winter sports of snowshoeing, tobogganing, skating, and alpine skiing. Since the depression of the 30’s skiing as a sport gained popularity when the people had time on their hands. Hence, Fernie Alpine Resort has become popular destination for most of western Canadians ski enthusiasts.

Aside from downhill skiing the resort also operates a mountain bike park, hiking, guided hikes, and sightseeing in summer.

Fernie Alpine Resort has ten (10) lifts servicing one hundred forty-two (142) named runs, five (5) alpine bowls, and tree skiing. With the ten (10) lifts, seven of them are chair lifts, two are high-speed quads, two are slow quads, and three are triples.

Gem & son Omar at “The Falling Star”

Fernie has ski trails for all ability levels from beginners to experts. The “Falling Star” is the longest run, unbelievably five kms. or three miles! This popular terrain is an easy groomed blue run, running all the way from the top of the White Pass Chair down to the bottom of the hill. We enjoyed it the most!

Whether you are a novice or a pro it is helpful to know about skiing ability levels. Knowing your skiing ability level determines which skis, bindings and boots are the right style for you. If you are a first time skier you’re at level one (1), means never ski before; level 2 is a beginner or a novice, still learning to turn both left and right directions, and stop on gentle terrains, using snowplow or usually rides magic carpet lifts; may progress to chairlifts and other easy green runs; level 3, comfortable novice, able to link snowplow turns on green terrains; level 4, called intermediate, able to execute basic sweeping parallel turns with properly timed pole plants; and level 5, advanced, able to execute strong parallel turns on all blue runs and easy black turns; level 6, called expert, enjoy the challenge of skiing in control in all conditions and terrains.

Don’t worry, every one has to start from the beginning and it could take many or several lessons (or attempts) before you, falling maybe more than a hundred times, can learn the art of the sport. But once you learn it, you would always crave for the snow to fall and hit the slopes.

As a downhill skier it is also important to get familiar with the slope or hill terrains – the ski trails difficulty. The easiest (represented by colour GREEN circles) are the easy gentle slopes, generally wide and groomed; the intermediate (represented by colour BLUE squares) generally trails are groomed but more difficult and steeper than the beginner’s trails; and lastly, advanced trails (represented by colour BLACK diamonds), most difficult, steep and usually narrow, may or may not be groomed.

Legendary Fernie, British Columbia

For kids, Fernie Alpine Resort has extensive beginners’ terrain which are reached via the mini Moose magic carpet in amethyst purple colour, also the Mighty Moose Platter and the Deer Chair.

Getting tired and hungry at the top of the Fernie slopes we had a fine time at the “Lost Boys Cafe” at the top of the Timber Chair. Besides offering one of the most scenic dining locations in Fernie and providing expansive views of the Elk Valley, the cafe has a variety of light snacks, warm/cold beverages and lunch.

Fernie, with its Fernie Golf Club celebrating 100 hundred years in 2018, boasts a professional 18-hole golf course that caters to all levels whether you’re an experienced golfer or a novice; has something to offer both the low handicap player and/or beginner. Surrounded by lofty Rocky Mountain peaks and wrapped in a lush forest, the club is a must-visit course on any golfer’s tour. The full course opens on mid-May subject to weather conditions. Remember? – ski season at Fernie is December to April, usually on the 3rd and 4th respectively, depending on the snow conditions.