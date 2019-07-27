Gina Lopez succumbs to cancer

Regina Paz “Gina” L. Lopez, the former Environment secretary has died. She was 65.

Lopez was a philanthropist, environmentalist, and a long-time chairperson of ABS-CBN Foundation Inc. (AFI).

She was the daughter of ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Eugenio Lopez, Jr. and Conchita La’O.

She had six siblings including ABS-CBN Chairman Eugenio Lopez III. She studied at Assumption College and Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Boston. She held a master’s degree in Development Management from the Asian Institute of Management. She also lived in other countries including Portugal, India and Africa. As an advocate for children’s rights, she founded the Bantay Bata 163, a helpline devoted to reports of cases of child abuse. She also established Investments in Loving Organizations for Village Economies (iLOVE) Foundation, which aims to lift communities out of poverty. She is survived by her two sons.