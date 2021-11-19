Gearing up for winter fishing at the Ice Fishing Show

(l-r) Janele Nery, Jena Nery, Kayla Labaupa, Alyssa Labaupa manned the ticket counter all weekend at the recent Winnipeg Ice Fishing Show

The Winnipeg Ice Fishing Show at the Red River Exhibition is now in the books. It was certainly a weekend full of fun for anyone with an interest or love for ice fishing! Vendors featured some amazing new technology that helped people learn more about how to properly maintain their equipment. The seminars even covered topics like filleting walleye fish so you can be prepared no matter where your next adventure takes place–whether it’s lakeside near home, up north by Churchill Manitoba. Enjoy the upcoming Ice Fishing season!

Nash Labaupa posing with the huge Argo Sherp all-terrain vehicle at the Chudd’s Powersports booth.

The army of volunteers getting ready for the door opening on Saturday morning.

Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear Pro-Staff Jomar Sarmiento explaining product features to visitors at the show.

The Frostbite Lures booth was one of the more popular attractions at this year’s show.

YouTube star Jay Siemens was one of many local ice fishing experts who taught seminars the entire weekend.

The Manitoba Walleye Filleting Championship was a huge hit on the Main Stage. The winner was Daniel Stagg who filleted a walleye in a competition best 36 seconds!

Winnipeg Ice Fishing Show Director Eric Labaupa with MLA Jon Reyes and CG Open Road Outlet Finance Manager Junior Bansal in front of the Kickerfish booth.