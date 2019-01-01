Gary Lising passes away

Comedian Gary Lising has died at age 78.

The sad news was confirmed by his younger brother Pompeii in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 1. According to news reports, Lising was found dead in his condo on May 31 by his son Bugsy. His medical history showed that he had two cardiac which required him to undergo angioplasty more than once. He was part of the 1980s comedy gag show Champoy, together with fellow comedians and Ateneo graduates Subas Herrero and Noel Trinidad. He was also the author of several comedy books. He also worked in the US as part of pool of writers who wrote gags for the American comedian Bob Hope. He owns the novelty story Gary Lising’s Joke Box in Robinson’s Galleria.