Focus on Filipino Music: Rakrákan sa Kánto sa Pebréro

On February 25, 2023, Waterfront Collective Creators presents Sound of Unity – a concert featuring three of Winnipeg’s currently active local Filipino-Canadian bands–Basement 315, The 12/21, and Armed & Loaded. It will be held at Kanto @Jenmuel’s Bar & Lounge, 44 McPhillips Street, at 7 p.m.