Florante at Laura



By Ronald Mervin Sison

On June 10 2023 history was made as the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba presented the first ever full read of Francisco Balagtas’ epic poem Florante at Laura in Canada. The production was a collaboration between the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Magdaragat Philippines Inc, members of MAFTI, and community volunteers. Conceptualized by director Ronald Mervin Sison in early 2023 initially as a reading, the production evolved into a collaboration with a cast of 45 that included teachers, students, and working professionals; some of whom have never done theatre before. The collaboration’s creative choreography was directed by Goldie Garcia of Magdaragat, Filipino language consultants for the readers were Vicky Cabrera and Genalyn Tan, and Assistant Director was Tricia Magsino Barnabe.

Francisco Balagtas, the “Prince of Filipino Poets”, wrote the Florante at Laura while in prison and published it in 1838 dedicated to the great love of his life Maria Asuncion Rivera (MAR). While an old Tagalog work, the story of Florante at Laura is set in the 1500s when the Renaissance period was underway, the Christian Crusades had long ended, Constantinople has not fallen, and the Muslim Turks and Persians were sweeping into Europe. The Kingdom of Albania (present day country of Albania) is the country of Florante, the Kingdom of Krotona (present day Crotone in Southern Italy) is the kingdom of Laura, Athens (Athens in present day Greece) is where Florante studied, Persia (modern day Iran) is where Aladdin and Flerida are from.

A 2pm invitational show was held for family and friends followed by a music evening featuring the MAFTI Rondalla playing beloved tunes and both Ronald Mervin Sison and Tricia Magsino Barnabe rendering kundiman and classical songs for the cast and guests. The 7pm show was well attended with nearly 300 people in attendance seats reaching to the end of PCCM hall and dignitaries like Hon. Consul Opina, MLA Mintu Sandhu, and MP Kevin Lamoureaux attending.

The performance was immersive with the readers and the lighting accentuating the Magdaragat choreography, at the same time having the original Tagalog text of the Florante at Laura being projected for the audience to see. After the company bows each of the 45 cast members were called and acknowledged to take an individual bow. To close out the evening Ronald Mervin Sison and Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba President Perla Javate announced next year’s offering for Philippine Heritage Month will be a new production of Dr. Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere.