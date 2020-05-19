Fishing Season is Here!

Anglers in Manitoba haven’t been slowed down by the pandemic with thousands of people hitting the water to fish since opening day on May 9. A rare hot and sunny May Long Weekend was just what was needed to get people back outside and getting fresh air.

While enjoying the outdoors is definitely encouraged, social distancing guidelines must still be adhered to. 2m rule is in effect for persons from different households whether in a boat, vehicle, or shoreline. In most cases this can still be doable with two different residences (carpooling or boat), but once three households are in close quarters fines can and have been handed out.

With fishing tournaments this spring and summer being cancelled, I have way more time to spend fishing lakes and rivers that I haven’t visited in a long time. Follow me on Kickerfish (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) to learn tips and techniques on how to become a better angler. I will be sharing info and videos targeting all kinds of species in Central Canada.

As always check out the Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba as well. Our growing membership is a wealth of knowledge and a great opportunity to meet and fish with other avid anglers in our community.