First Cases Of Omicron Variant Detected In The Philippines

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the country’s first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant. Two imported cases of the Omicron from the 48 samples sequenced on Tuesday, December 14th, were detected by the Philippine Genome Center.

The two cases are incoming travelers, a 48-year old overseas Filipino male who came from Japan and a 37-year old Nigerian male who was aboard Oman Air. Both are currently isolated in a facility managed by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

The DOH is determining possible close contacts among co-passengers during the flights of these two cases,” the department said.