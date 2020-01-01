Filipinos in Iraq to be evacuated

The Philippine government has ordered the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Iraq due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistance Secretary Eduardo Meñez told reporters that the Alert Level in the entire Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation. Chargé d’Affaires Jomar Sadie advised Filipinos in Iraq to coordinate with the embassy as well as their respective employers in order to secure their exit visas and plane tickets needed for their repatriation. Sadie also advised Filipinos who do not have an employer to call the embassy for assistance. Filipinos in need of assistance can contact the embassy at 07816066822; 07516167838; 07518764665; 07508105240 or through the email baghdad.pe@dfa.gov.ph or embaphilbaghdad.secretary1@gmail.com