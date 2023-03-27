Filipino Journal Job Fair for Employers

Dear Employer:

We are offering several exhibitor packages to suit your needs and budget, and we would be happy to discuss these options with you in more detail. If you are interested in participating in our International Job & Career Fair, please reply to this email or give me a call at 204-291-2100. I’d be glad to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the registration process.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your company’s talent pool and make valuable connections with potential candidates. We look forward to welcoming you to Filipino Journal’s International Job & Career Fair.

Platinum Sponsor – $2500 – One available

Prominent company logo placement on event website, promotional materials, event signage, stage backdrop, and event entrance

“Employer Welcome” announcement on Filipino Journal social

Premium location exhibitor booth (10×30) with three 8ft tables and four chairs

Exclusive branding of workshop/presentation space.

Opportunity to present 30min workshop

Pre-event announcements on social plus Facebook Live interview on event day.

Full-page ad in the Filipino Journal

Electrical outlet available upon request

Gold Sponsor – $1200 – Three available

Company logo placement on event website, promotional materials, event signage, and event entrance

Premium location exhibitor booth (10×20) with two 8ft tables and four chairs

Exclusive branding of a networking or refreshment area

Opportunity to present 30min workshop

Half-page ad in the Filipino Journal

Electrical outlet upon request

Silver Sponsor – $800

Company logo placement on event website, promotional materials, event signage, and event entrance

Exhibitor booth (10×10) with 8’ table and two chairs

Quarter-page ad in the Filipino Journal

Electrical outlet upon request

Bronze Sponsor – $400

Company name placement on event website, promotional materials, event signage, and event entrance

Exhibitor booth (10×10) with 8’ table and two chairs

Business card ad in the Filipino Journal

No electrical

To book or learn more, email Donna Medina-Cantiveros at info@filipinojournal.com