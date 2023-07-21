Filipino Entrepreneurs Making Waves in Manitoba

Exploring new Pinoy-owned businesses in Portage la Prairie and Dauphin

by: Donna Cantiveros

Lorraine and Manny Montebon, Daphne Panes

In the vast expanse of Manitoba, this summer’s exploration led to the discovery of hidden gems – Filipino-owned businesses thriving and making a positive impact in their communities.

In the quaint town of Portage La Prairie, Portage Sari-sari Store just opened last June. Owned by the enterprising Joylen Gellamucho, who once ran a successful medical supply business in Davao, she sensed the need for a Pinoy store amidst the growing number of fellow kababayans in the area. Joylen envisions expanding to include services like money remittance and freight forwarding, while juggling her roles in a settlement office and as part of Honeybee Catering, specializing in delectable Filipino dishes. She eagerly anticipates meeting not only locals from Portage La Prairie but also visitors from other cities, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Manitoba.

Further north, in Dauphin, Cafe Trocadero, a charming drive-thru and outdoor cafe with a unique twist awaits! Originally from Cebu, Manny and Lorraine, alongside their partner, Daphne Panes, embarked on a culinary adventure in Canada. Acquiring Cafe Trocadero from a French couple, they decided to honor the establishment’s legacy by retaining the name and menu while adding their own creative flair. Among their innovations, they introduced the beloved Filipino dessert, halo-halo, with a delightful purple yam or ube-flavored ice-shaving surprise. Melding tradition with innovation, they concocted a blend of ube, ice, sugar and milk to serve as ube ice cream in their own version of halo-halo, winning the hearts of customers, even those unfamiliar with Filipino cuisine.

These ventures may face challenges, but the owners see tremendous potential and are grateful for the support they have garnered since they opened. As the summer unfolds, these Filipino-owned businesses continue to add flavor and joy to the Manitoba landscape, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the Filipino community and leaving a lasting mark on their newfound home.

Joylen Gellamucho