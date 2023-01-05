Filipino community leaders were among who received Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal



Fourth from right is MLA Mintu Sandu with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Awardees

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Provincial) honors the 70th anniversary of the Accession of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to the Throne as Queen of Canada. There are one thousand Manitobans who are receiving the provincial medals. A batch of 50 awardees was given the medals in a ceremony held at Room 200, also known as the Queen’s Room, of the Manitoba Legislative Building on December 12, 2022.

Members of Legislative Assembly – Cathy Cox (Kildonan-River East) , Shannon Martin (McPhillips), Mintu Sandhu (Maples), Diljeet Brar (Burrows) and Cindy Lamoureux (Tyndall), nominated the 50 awardees for their dedication to public service and community leadership. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson assisted Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba Anita Neville during the ceremony.

Eight Filipino community leaders made it on the list of the said batch of awardees. They are Garry Alejo, Genalyn Tan, Emmie Joaquin, Rodrigo Lopez, Dr. Porfiria Pedrina, Leila Castro, Ernesto Ofiaza, and Lucille Nolasco. Other kababayans who were earlier awarded were Wilma Gaburno, Perla Javate, Ronaldo Opina, Randy Viray and Joanne Viviezca.



(From left) Garry Alejo, Genalyn Tan, MLA Cindy Lamoureux, Emmie Joaquin, Rodrigo Lopez, Dr. Porfiria Pedrina, Leila Castro, Ernesto Ofiaza, Lucille Nolasco, and Nov 28 Awardee Joanne Viviezca



(From left) Chief of Protocol Office Brad Robertson, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Awardee Lucille Nolasco, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba Anita Neville, and MLA Diljeet Brar

Photos courtesy of Rene Castro