Filipino-Canadian Youth Leadership Conference Celebrates “Balikbayan” Theme with Inspiring Workshops and Panels

The Pinoys on Parliament (POP) recently concluded their fifth annual Filipino-Canadian Youth Leadership Conference, held from February 24th to 26th in Ottawa. Focusing on the theme “Balikbayan,” the event aimed to celebrate the Filipino diasporic experience and foster connections with their homeland.

Karla Atancio, Chair of Pinoys on Parliament and a Winnipeg-based delegate, shared her experience during the conference. The event kicked off with a gala where Ann Pronel, co-host of CBC’s The Great Canadian Baking Show, delivered a powerful speech about being unapologetically Filipino and embracing achievements. According to Atancio, this resonated with the attendees as Filipinos are often taught to be humble and downplay their accomplishments.

Over the weekend, the conference hosted several workshops on various topics, including personal branding, mental health, and financial planning. Atancio highlighted a few, such as the “Reclaim Your Wealth” workshop led by Winnipeg native Kat Dacca and the “Model Minority Mutiny” workshop that discussed the intersection of being a settler and an immigrant.

Three speaker panels also took place, including a government and civil service panel, a “Yes, Chef” panel featuring Filipino chefs from across Canada including Wininpeg-based Chef Allan Pineda, and a sports panel. Atancio emphasized that these panels showcased various career paths and encouraged attendees to pursue non-traditional professions.

Atancio attributed the event’s success to the hard work of the POP board, executive members, committees, and the support of the community. The Canadian Race Relations Foundation and various small businesses and community organizations provided financial assistance and in-kind donations.

Looking forward, POP is planning its AGM in April, where it will elect new board members and executives. They encourage Filipino-Canadian youth aged 16 to 28 to sign up for a Kabangka membership to participate in their leadership, learning, and mentorship programs.

The conference organizers are already excited about next year’s event and are considering new themes and panel topics to explore. For more information, visit their website at https://www.kabangka.org/ or follow them on Instagram @kabangkacanada/.

Founded in 2018, Pinoys on Parliament: National Youth Leadership Conference, also known as POP, is a yearly national youth leadership conference for young Filipino/a/x-Canadians held in Ottawa, Ontario.

The idea of POP was realized when members of the Filipino Students Association of the University of Ottawa (FILSAUO) reflected on how Filipino/a/x-Canadians are underrepresented in the Canadian Federal Government, and politics in general. There should be a space where Filipino/a/x-Canadians are able to network, and learn from leaders in the fields in which they would want to succeed – whether it be politics, government, business, arts or STEM to name a few.

Photos supplied by Pinoys on Parliament