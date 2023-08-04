Filipino Arts, Cultural & Sports awarded over $240,000 in Community Funding

Monday was an incredible day for Arts, Cultural and Sports organizations across Manitoba as Premier Heather Stephanson and Minister Obby Khan announced the funding of $50M towards the development and renewal of spaces and facilities needed for arts, culture and amateur sports programming and activity and enhancing Manitobans’ opportunities to access quality programming in their own communities.

The Small Capital Grants and Special Initiatives Program funded 344 projects worth $14.7 million including the Filipino Seniors Group of Winnipeg Inc., which received $25,000 to transform its seniors hall by updating the facility to increase functionality, safety and energy efficiency.

“We are incredibly grateful for the $25,000 support from the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund,” said Aida Champagne, project co-ordinator, Filipino Seniors Group. “This gives us the green light for us to start revitalizing the Filipino Seniors Hall, making it more accessible, comfortable and eco-friendly. It’s an exciting beginning, and knowing there’s more work to be done to fully transform our community hub.”

The following Filipino organizations applied for funding through the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund for a total of $241,403.75 from the Manitoba Government.

• Filipino Seniors Group of Winnipeg Inc.,Creating a Thriving Community Hub: The Filipino Seniors Hall Transformation,$25,000.00

• Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc., Rondalla Concert: A Gift of Cultural Heritage, $25,000.00

• Order of the Knights of Rizal, Winnipeg Chapter Inc.,Dr. Jose Rizal Park Rehabilitation, $66,733.75

• Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba Inc.,Filipino Music Programming,$23,000.00

• Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Multicultural Picnic and Cultural Play,$24,000.00

• Philippine Basketball Association Winnipeg Inc., 20th Anniversary and Inter City Tournament, $25,000.00

• The Quezon Province Association of Manitoba, Learn to Skate Program, $25,000.00

• 204 Volunteers Inc., Upo Festival,$5,000.00

• Neepawa & District Centennial Project Committee Inc., Filipino Heritage: Philippine Independence Day Celebration, $5,000.00

• Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Multicultural Music and Arts Gathering $5,000.00

• Seven Oaks Filipino Employees Association Inc.,Philippine Heritage and Independence Day Celebration,$5,000.00

• Filipino Music and Arts Association of Canada Inc.,Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion, $4,550.00

• Manitoba Filipino Business Council (MFBC), Gallivanting – MFBC Member Business Crawl, $3,120.00

For more information on the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund and to see the full list of projects receiving support, visit www.manitoba.ca/acsc.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal