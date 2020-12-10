Fiancés Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada start construction of future home

In her social media on December 1, Alex Gonzaga shared a photo of her and fiancé Mikee Morada in the middle of debris with the caption:

Facebook : We are halfway done demolishing to build our new and future home. Lord, please help and guide us. Many are the plans in a man’s heart , but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.

It will be recalled that the couple got engaged last January 16 when Gonzaga turned 32 years old. This was a milestone that Alex shared on her vlog. The two celebrated their fourth year as a couple last October.