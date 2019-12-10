Family of Mico Palanca requests privacy

The family of Mico Palanca has not spoken yet about the death of the actor as they asked the public to let them have their privacy.

In a statement released to the media, Mico’s mother Pita Revilla-Palanca and siblings Bernard, Erika, Martin and Santi said they are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support. The family said the wake already started on Wednesday, December 11. Fans and friends can go to Faith Room of Arlington Memorial Chapels in G. Araneta Avenue, Quezon City from 1:30 PM to 12 midnight. On December 12, those who want to visit can go there from 11 AM until midnight. There will be a mass on Friday, December 13, 9 AM., after which, the actor’s remains will be cremated.