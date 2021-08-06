Fake news: No vaccine, no cash aid under ECQ

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Benhur Abalos slammed the perpetrators behind the wrong information that people who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 will not receive cash aid under enhanced community quarantine in a ceremonial event of the COVID-19 task force.

On Thursday morning, August 5, 2021, Abalos received reports on such incidents in Manila, Masinag in Antipolo City, and Las Piñas, he described it as “fake news” after many people panicked and crowded vaccination sites in Metro Manila.

Abalos warned the perpetrators behind the fake news that the National Bureau of Investigation is already investigating them and that they will be penalized when caught as long lines of people were reported in various COVID-19 vaccination sites in Metro Manila a day before the two-week enhanced community quarantine period starts. Low-income residents will receive P1,000 to P4,000 cash aid from the national government amid the implementation of the ECQ.