Extreme lockdown imposed as COVID-19 cases jump to more than ten thousand

The Department of Interior and Local Government led by Secretary Eduardo Ano has directed more strict compliance on the Enhanced Community Quarantine in some barangays in Metro Manila, considered as the epic centre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro Manila chalked the 67% of the 8,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Department of Health.

With this alarming number of cases, many barangays in Metro Manila have been under extreme lockdown to initiate more mass testing. This includes Additional Hills in Mandaluyong City; Barangay Dagat-dagatan in Navotas. Last week, part of Tondo and Sampaloc District had been under the strict compliance to flatten the curve of the coronavirus cases.

Currently, 320 new cases registered, increasing the number to 10,004 recorded cases; 98 recovered cases from the 1,506 reported, and there are 21 deaths added to the current total of 658 who lost their lives related to COVID-19.

The Department of Health is expecting to have at least 5,000 testing a day and looking forward to increasing the testing capacity to 30,000 a day at the end of May after some of the laboratory testing sites become operational.