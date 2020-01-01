Explore New Water to Target New Species

Ice fishing season is quickly approaching the prime March and April late-ice window. For many anglers, that means hitting the ever-popular Lake Winnipeg hotspots. While there are numerous reasons why you should drop a line on that lake, a chance at gigantic greenback walleye chief among them, you should also consider venturing to a new body of water for a trip or two before the ice is gone.

Local angler and long-time FAAM member Chris Yap has made a point this winter to try new lakes and go after different fish. He went on a recent excursion to Lake of the Woods in beautiful Northwest Ontario to try his hand at lake trout and ended up catching his very first one through the ice! There are special regulations on this massive lake system including areas that are closed to lake trout in the winter. Chris and company accessed the lake at Rush Bay which is just across the border and fished the Ptarmigan Bay area which is open for targeting these voracious predators. “We got into some action in 50’ of water using white tubes”, Chris shared.

If you have never caught a lake trout before, you are missing out. They are one of the most powerful and hard-fighting game fish that we have in Central Canada. Other places to target them are West Hawk Lake in the Whiteshell and Clearwater, Cranberry, and Athapapuskow Lakes north of The Pas.

Chris also tried another new lake to him, Big Whiteshell, during the February long weekend. This lake is well-known as a giant tullibee and perch destination.

Armed with just his Humminbird Helix and a sense of adventure, Chris and crew were able to track down a school of tullibee that aggressively hit everything they threw at them. The fantastic people at Big Whiteshell Lodge have a newly renovated store and cabins for rent at the main access. Stop in to buy snacks and supplies the next time you’re there. Mention you read about them in the Filipino Journal and Garry will point you in the right direction.