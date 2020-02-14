Ex- Kapamilya Jay Sonza continues to strike at ABS-CBN; says programs are really not back on the air

Following the aring of Kapamilya shows It’s Showtime and ASAP Natin ‘To, former Kapamilya broadcaster, Jay Sonza criticized the network in his Facebook post:

“Patuloy sa panlalansi at panlilinlang ang ABS-CBN network sa pagsasabing babalik na sila sa ere ngayon.

They are merely content provider of their own illegal cable and telecoms business. They will now offer it free to local cable providers to entice them and later charge these providers for subscription.

Ang katotohanan – Hindi sila umeere (not on the air) sa himpapawid o sa TV na may antenna. Sila ay lalabas sa kanilang sariling illegal skycable channel 2 o KBO-TV plus na binansagang nilang kapamilya CABLE channel (may bayad/bumili ka TV plus o kbo/pakabit ka ng skycable o skydirect).

Hindi po sa FREE TV (libre/walang Bayad) na Channel 2 VHF dahil wala na sa kanila ang nasabing himpilan at kumpiskado na ng NTC o gobyerno.

Pabayaan na natin silang lokohin ang sarili nila. After 3.months susuko rin iyan dahil tiyak hindi sasapat ang kikitain nila sa gagaatusin nila.”

This post of Sonza has garnered different rections from the netizens.

In a statement released to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN said the cable and satellite TV channels that carry its new Kapamilya Channel are SKY, Cablelink, G Sat and most member-cable operators on Philippine Cable Television Association nationwide that are owned and operated by other companies and are not covered by the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission to ABS-CBN.