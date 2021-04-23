Enchanted by the Glare of Aurora Borealis

Staring sullenly with a sense of nostalgia

At the glowing-green skies and the silver luna

While thousand hearts were beating fast in excitement

Mine was in melancholy and bewilderment

Crouching by the teepees trying to gather shells

All I could hear was the sound of tubular bells

I could never forget those years of misery

When nothing made sense but music and poetry

Mighty lemon drop’s reflection on the river

The constellation into stars burst asunder

Sucked in deeper and darker into the quicksand

The world was turning inside out and out of hand

The sight of the almost magical borealis

Was nothing before but lights of uncertainties

Despite the grim and gloom that many experience

Most do persevere empowered by resilience



illustration by LoveKat