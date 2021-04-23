Enchanted by the Glare of Aurora Borealis

Staring sullenly with a sense of nostalgia
At the glowing-green skies and the silver luna
While thousand hearts were beating fast in excitement
Mine was in melancholy and bewilderment

Crouching by the teepees trying to gather shells
All I could hear was the sound of tubular bells
I could never forget those years of misery
When nothing made sense but music and poetry

Mighty lemon drop’s reflection on the river
The constellation into stars burst asunder
Sucked in deeper and darker into the quicksand
The world was turning inside out and out of hand

The sight of the almost magical borealis
Was nothing before but lights of uncertainties
Despite the grim and gloom that many experience
Most do persevere empowered by resilience


illustration by LoveKat

